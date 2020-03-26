Dominos crash

Emergency personnel respond to a crash at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Mine Road in Spotsylvania, Va. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

 Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star

A trash truck struck a shopping center on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County Thursday, damaging businesses and hurting one person, authorities said.

Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management crews responded to the scene of the collision, in which one person sustained minor injuries, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Because of the damage to the structure, crews had to stabilize the front of the Domino's eatery with shoring before accessing the cab of the truck, officials said.

The store next to the pizza chain, Weavology Boutique Weave Bar, appears to also have sustained heavy damage in the wreck.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments