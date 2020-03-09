A trial for a pharmacist accused of illegally selling prescription pills from his Fredericksburg pharmacy has again been postponed.
Hardik S. Patel, 33, is charged with multiple counts of illegal drug distribution and money laundering. A three-day jury trial was supposed to start Tuesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
But defense attorney Carey Bowen’s request for another continuance was granted Monday by Judge Gordon Willis over the objections of prosecutor Justin Witt.
Bowen wrote in court papers that a key defense witness is unable to come to court this week because of medical issues. The trial is now scheduled for May 19-21.
Monday marked the third time the case has been continued since Patel’s first trial ended in a mistrial in May. Witt had presented considerable evidence in that trial and was on his last witness when information about a second confidential informant came out to the jury.
John Spencer, Patel’s attorney at the time, immediately requested and was granted the mistrial. Spencer said he had never received information about the second informant.
Prior to the mistrial, Witt put on evidence that Patel sold various pills to police informant Timothy Urbani 10 different times between April 9 and June 21 of 2018 at his pharmacy on Fall Hill Avenue, HnR Pharmacy.
Urbani paid Patel between $400 and $500 per transaction with money provided by police. He was wired with audio and video equipment.
Urbani testified that he went to police following his own arrest on drug charges in Stafford County. He described Patel as a good guy, but added, “I did what I had to do.”
