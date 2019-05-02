A trial for a pharmacist accused of illegally selling prescription pills from his Fredericksburg pharmacy last year ended abruptly Thursday when information came out that had not been disclosed to the defense attorney.
Hardik Patel, 32, is charged with money laundering and 17 counts of illegal drug distribution. His jury trial started Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, and prosecutor Justin Witt was on his last witness when information about a second confidential informant against Patel came out.
Defense attorney John Spencer immediately objected and requested a mistrial, saying the defense had never been notified about the second informant. Judge Gordon Willis granted Spencer’s request and sent the jurors home.
A new trial will be set at a later date.
Prior to the mistrial, the prosecution evidence showed that Patel sold various prescription pills to police informant Timothy Urbani 10 different times between April 9 and June 21 of last year at his pharmacy on Fall Hill Avenue, HnR Pharmacy. Urbani paid Patel between $400 and $500 per transaction with money provided by the police and was wired with audio and video equipment.
Under cross-examination from Spencer on Thursday, Urbani admitted that he went to Stafford Detective S.M. Monaghan following his arrest on drugs charges in Stafford last year in hopes of improving his own legal situation.
Urbani described Patel as a “good guy, but I did what I had to do.”
In his opening statement Wednesday, Spencer attacked Urbani as a “con man” and a “professional snitch” and claimed that he threatened Patel to make the pharmacist provide the pills he wanted.
But Patel did not appear to be under duress in the recordings shown to the jurors prior to the mistrial.
Among the evidence shown to the jury Thursday was a 56-minute interview Patel had with members of a regional drug task force just before he was formally arrested July 11. Police read him his rights and offered him a chance to “get some redemption for the shenanigans you’ve been pulling.”
During the interview, Patel identified a Fredericksburg pain management business as a “pill mill” and named several doctors who he claimed were sending people to his pharmacy without valid prescriptions.
Patel claimed he didn’t fill those prescriptions because he “had to follow the rules” and added that “almost all” of his customers had valid prescriptions.
Patel explained that he was merely “trying to grow the business” and said at the time that he had about $200,000 in a business account and between $30,000 and $40,000 in a personal account. Much of that money came from cash deposits, he said.
At times, Patel expressed reluctance about answering questions, but he never invoked his right to remain silent.
He was scheduled to testify during the trial, but the defense never got a chance to put on evidence. Patel remains free on bond.