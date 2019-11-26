Lengthy trials have been scheduled for two teenagers accused of killing a man and nearly killing a woman outside a Stafford convenience store in July.
Caine Calif Davis and Rustam Fardin, both 17, are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the July 3 slaying of 20-year-old Stafford resident Troy Barnett.
Barnett and 18-year-old Laura Guadalulpe Gomez–De La Cruz were walking outside the 5 Twelve at 1075 Garrisonville Road when they were shot late at night on July 3. Barnett was killed and Gomez–De La Cruz, who was shot in the head, remains seriously injured.
Davis is the suspected shooter and police believe Barnett was the only intended target. But no details have emerged regarding the reason for the shooting.
Davis and Fardin will be tried as adults in Stafford Circuit Court. Davis’ trial is set for Feb. 10–14, while Fardin’s trial is scheduled for seven days in March. Fardin will be 18 by then, while Davis’ 18th birthday is Feb. 24.
The case of the third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, remains in juvenile court, and his name has not been released. He testified for the prosecution in the closed preliminary hearings for Davis and Fardin.
Although they are now legally considered adults, Davis and Fardin are still being held in a juvenile facility.
