A Virginia State Police trooper was injured Sunday when her cruiser was struck from behind while she was making a traffic stop in King George County, police said.
State police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill said the incident took place at 11:53 a.m. on eastbound State Route 3 at Dahlgren Road (State Route 206).
Hill said the trooper had stopped a BMW sedan and was on the right-hand portion of the turn lane when a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by 33-year-old Eldred H. Daiger III of Montross struck the marked cruiser. Hill said the trooper, whose name was not released, was still in the vehicle at the time and had the emergency lights on.
The trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious, Hill said. Daiger and the adult male and female occupants of the BMW were also transported to be treated for minor injuries.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and charges against Daiger are pending. The King George Sheriff’s Office assisted at the crash scene.
