A pair of suspects were arrested in the Monday night shooting of a girl in Fredericksburg, police said.
City Police said the girl “was shot near the playground in the Wellington Woods Apartment Complex,” in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police learned of the shooting after the girl was taken to a local hospital.
Police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the girl was flown to a Richmond-area hospital to undergo surgery and that she is expected to “make a full recovery.”
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Kirkpatrick said once the shooting was reported, officers started investigating with help from K-9 officers from the Virginia State Police, along with Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officers.
The investigation turned up two suspects: Terrell Christopher Carter, 18, and Apollo Machail Jenkins, 19, both of Fredericksburg. Carter faces attempted second-degree murder and malicious wounding charges. Jenkins is charged with obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact to malicious wounding.
Both teenagers are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.