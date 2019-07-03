Two suspects in an armed robbery in Stafford County that occurred nearly two months ago have been identified and arrested.
The 7-Eleven store at 327 Deacon Road was robbed shortly before 4 a.m. on May 11. Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said a gunman robbed a clerk at gunpoint.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the store and a drone and a police dog were used in the subsequent search, but police were unable to find a suspect.
Detective Robert Firkin continued the investigation and was recently able to identify the suspects as 24-year-old Pallas English of Richmond and 22-year-old Timothy Pittman of Chester.
English was arrested Tuesday at his home with the assistance of the Henrico County Police Department, and Pittman was arrested following a traffic stop in Chesterfield County conducted by the Chesterfield Police Department and Virginia State Police.
Both men are charged with robbery and conspiracy. English is also charged with abduction and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Pittman is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail and English was in the Henrico County Jail as of Wednesday, court records show.