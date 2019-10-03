Two Spotsylvania men were arrested early Wednesday after items stolen from vehicles in a county neighborhood were found in the vehicle they were riding in, police said.
Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said deputies went to the area of Alliance Way in Spotsylvania about 5 a.m. in response to a report of a group of people looking into unattended vehicles. Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the area that had two adults in the front and two juveniles in the rear.
During a subsequent search, Carey said, police found cell phones, jewelry, shoes, marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, an iPad and cash. Police found a victim who identified several of the items as having been taken from his unlocked car.
Justin Poe, 23, and Isaiah Grubb, 18, both of Spotsylvania, were charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol and tobacco. Both were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Carey said charges are pending against the juveniles, who were turned over to their parents. One was listed as a runaway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.