Two Spotsylvania men were arrested early Wednesday after items stolen from vehicles in a county neighborhood were found in the vehicle they were riding in, police said.

Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said deputies went to the area of Alliance Way in Spotsylvania about 5 a.m. in response to a report of a group of people looking into unattended vehicles. Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the area that had two adults in the front and two juveniles in the rear.

During a subsequent search, Carey said, police found cell phones, jewelry, shoes, marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, an iPad and cash. Police found a victim who identified several of the items as having been taken from his unlocked car.

Justin Poe, 23, and Isaiah Grubb, 18, both of Spotsylvania, were charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol and tobacco. Both were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Carey said charges are pending against the juveniles, who were turned over to their parents. One was listed as a runaway.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

