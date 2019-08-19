Two people have been arrested and two others are being investigated in connection with an early-morning home invasion earlier this month during which a 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, court records show.
Ronnie Johnell Foster, 34, of Stafford County is charged with malicious wounding and assault by mob and Talaya Lashay Waller, 24, is charged with conspiracy and being an accessory to malicious wounding.
Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 10 in Fredericksburg General District Court.
According to police reports and an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, police and rescue workers went to the 800 block of Dixon Street about 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 4 in response to calls from friends of the victim, who had multiple stab wounds. He was treated at Mary Washington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told police that he was attacked by two males who entered his home and assaulted him before leaving the scene.
Detective A.P. Tittle wrote in the affidavit that an informant told her the attack stemmed from an incident earlier that morning involving the victim and a woman. The woman is named in the affidavit, but there is no evidence in public court records that she has been charged.
Waller, a friend of the woman, also got into an altercation with the victim around the same time, the affidavit states.
The informant told police that Waller and the other woman contacted Foster and another man and brought them to the victim’s home, where the stabbing incident took place. All four left the area in the same vehicle.
The second man is also named in the affidavit, but there was no indication Monday that he has been charged.
The two women showed up at the city police department the next day in a 2003 Toyota Corolla, the same vehicle the informant said was involved in the incident. The search warrant allowed police to search the vehicle for phones, blood or any other evidence possibly connected to the case.