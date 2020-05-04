Two Culpeper Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed last week to a domestic violence suspect who has illness.
The two police officers started showing symptoms Saturday and are currently being quarantined at home, according to a Monday news release from Culpeper Police Maj. Chris Settle.
In the early morning hours of April 28, the two officers and another officer responded to a call for a domestic violence assault in progress in the town of Culpeper. Officers arrived to hear the woman screaming from inside the residence.
Upon entering the house, they encountered a man assaulting a woman, according to police.
When officers attempted to arrest the man, he reportedly ignored verbal commands and resisted arrest. The three officers had to go “hands on” with the subject to get him into custody, Settle said.
Once in custody, the man was taken to the Culpeper County Jail on West Cameron Street, where he was medically screened for COVID-19 in a triage tent across from the jail. Based upon the screening, the man was taken to Novant U.Va. Culpeper Medical Center, where he tested positive for COVID-19, police said.
The suspect was then transferred to the Culpeper County Jail. The man was served with a protective order for no contact with the victim and was banned from the residence.
Later on April 28, a bond hearing was held for the subject in Culpeper Juvenile Domestic and Relations Court. The man was subsequently released from custody on an unsecured bond and referred to pre-trial services.
The suspect has twice been deported from the United States, according to police, citing information from U.S. Customs and Enforcement.
It is the policy of the Culpeper Police Department that all officers and civilian employees wear personal protective equipment when dealing with the public. But because the April 28 call was an active assault and battery when officers arrived, they were not wearing PPE in the house, according to Settle.
The third officer is under precautionary quarantine and had not shown any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 as of Monday.
The Culpeper Police Department has an additional officer in quarantine due to direct exposure of COVID-19. The department will continue to monitor all four officers.
