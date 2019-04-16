FROM STAFF REPORTS
Two people died in a head-on car crash in Spotsylvania County on Sunday night, state police said.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a Chevrolet Cavalier was heading in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of State Route 208 when it hit a Ford Fusion head-on about a half-mile south of Smith Station Road, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent W. Coffey.
Four adults and a juvenile were in the Cavalier, he said. Two of the adults died at the scene and the other two adults and the child in the car were injured.
The driver, Stephany L. Hartley, 29, of Locust Grove died at the scene, according to the State Police. One passenger in the car, Richard M. Van Houten, 20, of Woodbridge, also died at the scene.
The other passengers suffered serious injuries and were transported to Mary Washington Hospital. None of the adults in the Cavalier was wearing a seat belt. The child was secured in a proper child safety seat.
The driver of the Fusion, a 40-year-old Fredericksburg woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. She was wearing a seat belt.
Trooper D.J. Jablonski is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.