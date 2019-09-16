Two young men are serving jail time in connection with a May 1 vandalism spree in which as many as 36 Fredericksburg properties had graffiti painted on them.
Robert F. Singhass, 20, of Unionville and Cameron Scott Baker, 19, of Locust Grove both received jail sentences earlier this month in Fredericksburg Circuit Court after making deals in which one felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and another was dropped.
Baker was given a 12-month jail sentence, while Singhass was ordered to serve six months. They also pleaded guilty to numerous other misdemeanors and will be sentenced on those offenses Nov. 4, court records show. A restitution amount, expected to be thousands of dollars, will be determined at that time.
A third defendant, 20-year-old Emily Jo Cintella of Locust Grove, also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors and received a deferred disposition, court records show. That means that if she completes 75 hours of community service, pays her court costs and stays out of trouble, her charges will be dismissed in a year.
According to police reports and court records, the Orange County residents vandalized multiple places in the city on May 1, mostly in the downtown area. They “tagged” businesses, a residence, a Civil War mural, parking lots and trash receptacles.
The vandals were spotted on surveillance cameras in the downtown area, police said. Police found identical tags at the Sheetz in Central Park later that same night.
Cameras captured the vandals in action there and police learned that the woman had made a purchase inside the store using a Union Bank and Trust card.
Police tracked Cintella down using the card information and all three suspects were directly indicted by a city grand jury in June.
