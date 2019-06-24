Spotsylvania County authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that killed a man and a teenager.
Authorities said a 2006 Volkswagen Passat was traveling east on Brock Road in the area of Orange Plank Road at approximately 12:27 a.m. Saturday when it ran off the road and struck a tree.
Back-seat passenger Coaty James Thomson, 28, of Roanoke and a 14-year-old riding in the front seat were pronounced dead at the scene, Spotsylvania Sheriff's spokesman Capt. C.A. Carey said. The driver, Michael Moriarty, 23, of Spotsylvania, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Carey said.
“It appears seat belts were not used,” Carey said.
Carey said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.