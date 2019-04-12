Two King George County men were arrested Friday after a nearly yearlong investigation that resulted in numerous charges of cocaine distribution, police said.
Derrick Allen Smith, 32, was arrested on 30 cocaine-distribution counts, said King George Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Giles. Curtis Alexis Robinson, 40, is charged with six counts of distribution.
Both men were arrested Friday morning during a raid at Smith’s home in the Dahlgren area, Giles said. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were recovered during the execution of a search warrant.
Smith and Robinson are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Giles said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
King George detectives were assisted in the probe by the Caroline and Westmoreland sheriff’s offices, Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services. The National Guard provided air support during the raid, Giles said.