Two burglary suspects were arrested early Monday in Stafford County after they were spotted running along a major roadway after crashing their getaway vehicle, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the incident began at Fredericksburg Motor Sports at 430 Kings Highway (State Route 3) in southern Stafford. A security guard who was parked nearby called police about 4:30 a.m. after seeing three males break into the business.
The security guard confronted the intruders and tried to block them from leaving the scene, but the suspects ignored his commands. Two of the suspects fled in a minivan and attempted to strike the security guard with the vehicle as they left, Vicinanzo said.
The minivan did strike a gate while leaving the property. The third suspected burglar drove off in a sedan.
Deputies, a police dog and a drone team participated in the ensuing search, and a short time later the minivan was found under the nearby Blue and Gray Parkway overpass. The vehicle was unlocked and had heavy front-end damage. Keys were in the ignition.
Deputy John McAlister soon found two of the suspects running on the parkway toward Fredericksburg. Both were taken into custody and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Naon Thomas, 18, of Towson, Md., and DeShawn McCray, 21, of Baltimore, were both charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Police did not find the third suspected intruder.