Two local men are in jail facing robbery charges stemming from an incident that was supposed to be an online sale for a car.

The two suspects responded to a Facebook post by a local man selling the car on the social network website and they agreed to meet, according to Fredericksburg Police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.

The two men met the seller, in the 2400 block of Lafayette Boulevard, just before midnight on Thursday, April 9. Instead of buying the car police said the suspects robbed the man.

The suspects were later arrested by Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Curtis Clinedinst Allen, a 18-year-old Spotsylvania resident, faces charges of robbery and using a firearm in a felony crime. Collin Zachary Lafreniere, a 20-year-old Stafford resident, faces a robbery charge.

Both men are incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Each suspect also has unrelated charges in other local jurisdictions.

Lafreniere faces a felony marijuana distribution charge in Stafford along with two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Allen has a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in Spotsylvania.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

