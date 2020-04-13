Two Florida residents are in jail after what police described was an attempt to cash a fraudulent check at a Spotsylvania County bank.
According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday at a PNC Bank on U.S. 1.
The bank manager, having already been alerted by other banks of fraud attempts, contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported that two people were trying to cash a fraudulent business check with a fake New Jersey drivers license, according to Capt. Liz Scott. Deputies arrived in time to block the suspects’ vehicle at the bank drive-thru, Scott said.
Scott said that a search of the car turned up fake IDs, fake checks and stolen credit cards. Investigators also found a key to a stolen rental car from Chicago. The car was found at the Richmond Airport.
Deputies arrested Noelio Amador–Quintero, 20, and Aileen Lucia Gonzalez, 20, both of Miami. Quintero faces various charges, including fraud and forgery. He also faces drug possession charges. Gonzalez faces charges of attempting to obtain money by false pretenses, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.
Both are incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
