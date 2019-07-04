An unidentified male was killed and an 18-year-old Stafford woman was critically injured late Wednesday after being shot outside a county convenience store, police said.
Sheriff's Maj. Don Lenhart said the incident took place about 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the 5 Twelve gas station at 1075 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Deputies responding to a 911 call found the two victims unresponsive in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the upper body; an off-duty emergency medical technician was providing aid to the victims.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have identification on him, police said, and his identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning.
Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz of Stafford was rushed to a hospital from the scene and remained in critical condition Thursday. She had been shot in the head.
Stafford detectives are still trying to identify a suspect and a motive for the shootings, Lenhart said.
An eyewitness saw someone run to a dark-colored sedan that left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, Lenhart said. That car was last seen heading east on Garrisonville Road (State Route 610). But Lenhart said it isn't clear if that was the suspect fleeing the scene or a bystander rushing to get away from the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jamie Wright at 540-658-4450.