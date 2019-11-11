Two Stafford men and two male juveniles from Fredericksburg have been charged with various felonies following a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot at the Walmart in Warrenton that injured two.
Law enforcement responded around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 5 to the parking lot of the Home Depot on James Madison Highway in Warrenton and quickly located two victims in a red car. It was determined the shooting happened across the highway in the parking lot at Walmart, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The man and woman were sitting in a red Scion outside the Walmart when they became involved with another unknown male standing near the car. During the confrontation, a handgun was produced and shot into the vehicle, striking the man and woman—a third passenger was unharmed.
The alleged shooter left the scene in a white sedan and the reported shooting victims drove to the Home Depot to call 911. As the shooting investigation unfolded, law enforcement was notified of a traffic crash at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Elk Run Road and Ritchie Road in the Midland area of Fauquier County. As deputies responded to this location, witnesses described four males running from the crash scene and provided descriptions, according to the news release.
The initial crash investigation determined a white Acura sedan travelling on Ritchie Road disregarded the stop sign at Elk Run Road and was struck by a Buick travelling south on Elk Run Road. The four males and the white Acura matched the description of the suspects at the Walmart shooting.
A perimeter was established in the Midland area and a search was initiated with assistance from law enforcement partners in neighboring jurisdictions to include K-9 teams, Unmanned Air Systems Team, search teams and a helicopter from the Fairfax County Police Department.
The four suspects were located by the helicopter at approximately 7:00 p.m. lying in the woods south of the crash location. As law enforcement approached the area, two suspects fled. One suspect was taken into custody around 7:15 p.m. and another a short time later.
The two remaining suspects were located just after midnight in the 11500 block of Elk Run Road, north of the crash scene, the release stated.
The investigation revealed one of the adults, 18-year-old Deonte Tyrone Clayton-Warren, of Stafford, allegedly shot the man and woman in the Walmart parking lot with a gun that allegedly belonged to the other adult, Jordan McKinley Washington, 20, also of Stafford.
It is further alleged Clayton-Warren, Washington and the two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, of Fredericksburg, traveled from the Stafford/Fredericksburg area to purchase narcotics.
All of the suspects have been charged with two counts of felony malicious wounding; felony shooting into an occupied vehicle; and felony use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Clayton-Warren and Washington are being held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. The two juveniles are being held at a regional juvenile detention center.
Both of the shooting victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries, according to FCSO Spokesman Sgt. James Hartman.
