Two Stafford teenagers have been charged in connection with an incident early Thursday in which two townhouses in Spotsylvania County were shot into, police said.
The boys, ages 14 and 15, are each charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said. They were arrested early Saturday.
The shooting took place about 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 5500 Brentwood Drive in Spotsylvania. Two townhouses were shot into and the suspects had left the area by the time deputies arrived; no one was injured.
Scott said it does not appear the two homes hit were targeted. She said the shooting apparently stemmed from something that was going on in the parking lot.
Scott said she does not know how the boys got to Spotsylvania that morning. Neither is old enough to legally drive.
Spotsylvania detectives received information from their counterparts in Stafford leading to the arrests of the boys and the recovery of the handgun in Stafford.
Detectives from both localities are working together in investigating other incidents possibly involving the same boys, police said.
