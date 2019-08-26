Two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a Bowling Green Elementary school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday morning.
According to a news release by the Caroline Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Rogers Clark Boulevard, near Devils Three Jump. The release said the bus appeared to be stopped to pick up a student, and cars had stopped behind it.
According to the release, the tractor-trailer driver told the sergeant he swerved into the median to avoid the stopped traffic as the school bus started to pull off. The big rig then swerved back onto the road and hit the bus, forcing it off the road and into the guard rail, the release said.
The truck driver, 41-year-old Anderson Williams, of Baltimore, was ticketed with reckless driving and failing to maintain control of the vehicle.
Twenty-three students and the driver were evaluated at the scene and two were taken to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the release.
Along with the Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, Caroline fire and rescue, the Virginia Department of Transportation and school system personnel responded to the crash.
“We are thankful that there were no fatalities in this crash as it could have been much worse,” Sheriff Tony Lippa said in the release.