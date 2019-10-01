Two 16-year-old male students from Fauquier County High School have been charged with disorderly conduct after a BB gun was found last week inside a janitor’s closet.
Staff and a school resource officer received an anonymous tip on Friday morning, Sept. 27, about a suspicious item inside a closet near the cafeteria, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Upon search of the unlocked closet, a BB gun was found.
The two students allegedly knew about the gun and its location on school premises, but did not notify school personnel or the resource officer, according to authorities. One of the students was also charged with possession of marijuana and nicotine products.
This investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300.
—From Staff reports
