A suspected serial vandal has been indicted on a whopping 55 new misdemeanor charges for allegedly spray-painting properties in Fredericksburg, often at times when he was supposed to be picking up trash as atonement for prior vandalism.
Robert Fields Singhass, 21, of Unionville, was indicted last week by a Fredericksburg grand jury on numerous new counts of destruction of property.
The new charges stem from vandalism at a variety of locations in the city between January and March 1 of this year. The vandalism involved “tagging” properties with spray paint.
Prosecutor Kevin Gross said the new charges include 25 incidents at the parking garage on Sophia Street, 11 along the City Canal path, eight in the area of a downtown alley, six at the Virginia Railway Express station and four at a FRED bus stop.
Singhass and another young man were convicted of multiple offenses last year as the result of a spree in which at least 36 properties were defaced with spray paint. In addition to being ordered to serve six months in jail, Singhass was ordered by Judge Gordon Willis to come to Fredericksburg every Saturday and Sunday for a year to pick up trash between 9 a.m. and noon.
Singhass was arrested again this year after someone spray-painted the side of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel downtown on Feb. 29, one of the days Singhass was in town to perform his community service.
Police later tied Singhass to that incident and numerous others in the city. Gross said at an earlier hearing that police found social media postings in which Singhass bragged about his activities and claimed he drank liquor with homeless people while he was supposed to be picking up trash. Singhass had already been charged with three new offenses prior to last week’s 55.
Singhass is also facing a number of probation violations in connection with his previous convictions. He had a considerable amount of suspended time hanging over his head prior to his latest legal troubles.
