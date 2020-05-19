A series of recently unsealed search warrants shows that Fredericksburg police have been investigating multiple suspects in connection with the Sept. 23 slaying of 34-year-old Deontay Towan Brown.
But as of Tuesday, no charges had been filed publicly in connection with the slaying.
Brown, who would have turned 35 Wednesday, was shot multiple times in front of a home at 805 Denton Circle, court records show. Information from confidential informants and numerous phone records have led to the names and street names of at least six potential suspects. City prosecutor Kevin Gross declined to comment on the status of any pending charges.
The suspects and their street names are in court records, but are not being printed because no charges related to the homicide are listed in public court records. At least two of those named in court records are currently in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on other charges.
According to one of the many unsealed affidavits filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Brown was dropped off at a convenience store in the Bragg Hill area the night he was killed. He later contacted one of the listed suspects and asked about purchasing "Molly," a street drug, and was told the suspect didn't have any. Brown purchased marijuana instead, an informant reported.
Another suspect, listed in court records as the alleged shooter, told the first suspect that he recognized Brown as someone who had robbed him and other gang members some time back. The suspects were said to be members of the "Blazin Billies," a subset of the well-known street gang "The Bloods," the affidavit states.
After obtaining permission from a higher-ranking gang member, court records state, the suspect who sold Brown the marijuana set up a hit by contacting Brown and telling him that he now had the Molly that Brown was initially seeking. Brown showed up on Denton Circle and was gunned down. The informant told police that the alleged shooter is not from the Fredericksburg area.
