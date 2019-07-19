Court records show that while a Woodford man was allegedly robbing a Fredericksburg pharmacy earlier this year, his apparently unwitting getaway driver was picking up a prescription at the drive-through window.
Dante Darnell Childs, 42, is charged with robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was in Fredericksburg Circuit Court on Thursday to get a new attorney after his previous one informed the court of a conflict of interests.
Attorney Andy Cornick was appointed to represent Childs at his trial, which is still scheduled for Aug. 28.
Childs is accused of robbing the CVS at 591 Jefferson Davis Highway near Mary Washington Hospital late Feb. 26. A CVS employee testified at a preliminary hearing that the robber walked up to her counter with a bag of candy before mumbling something she didn't initially understand. He then told her wanted all the money in the register and would shoot her in the head if she didn't comply, according to testimony.
The clerk said the robber then began counting down from five and threatened again to shoot her before she handed him the money from the register.
She said she never saw a gun but the robber had his hand in his pocket as if he had one. She later identified Childs as the robber after being shown store surveillance pictures.
The driver the car Childs was in testified that she and another woman gave Childs a ride that night and stopped at several stores along the way. She said she picked up her son's prescription while Childs went into the store, supposedly to buy some condoms.
She said she had no idea that anything unusual had happened inside the store and said Childs did not indicate that he was in any hurry to leave.
City detective Johnny Wright caught up with Childs at a home in Caroline County two days after the robbery. Wright testified that Childs initially denied being at the store, but later admitted that was him on the surveillance pictures.
Wright testified that Childs told him he was on drugs at the time and didn't have a gun. Childs claimed he would never hurt anyone and hoped the clerk would forgive him one day, Wright testified.
Childs has multiple prior robbery convictions.