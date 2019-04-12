4:13 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are closed in Stafford County at mile marker 147, just south of Exit 148/Quantico Marine Corps Base, for a multi-vehicle crash.
Motorists should anticipate significant northbound travel delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.
2:50 P.M. UPDATE: One lane of I-95 northbound is now open at mile marker 147 in Stafford County. Two northbound lanes remain closed at scene of multi-vehicle crash, just before Exit 148/Quantico Marine Corps Base.
Travelers can find real-time updates on lane closures on 511Virginia.