UPDATE: The second suspect wanted in connection with the Dec. 26 double shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant is in police custody, according to Prince William County police.
Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, was apprehended in Maryland on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Prince William County police announced via Twitter.
Previous story: Today, police arrested and charged one of the two men they identified as the Dec. 26 robbers of a Denny’s restaurant near Manassas.
On Saturday, detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified the duo accused of killing Yusuf Ozgur, a 56-year-old Manassas-area driver for DoorDash, and wounding a 34-year-old Rixeyville man.
The victims were not known to one another or the suspects, police said.
Based on forensic evidence collected at the Denny’s, detectives identified the shooter as Jordan Anderson, 22, of 11165 Stagestone Way in Manassas, Prince William police said in a statement Sunday. They found Anderson on Sunday in Fairfax County and charged him with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Anderson was being held without bond, and is due to appear in court on Feb. 6.
Court records state Anderson was sentenced to two years in prison in 2016 for a pair of burglaries in Ashburn, Va., FOX5 television in Washington reported.
Police identified the second man as Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of the 6500 block of 10th Street in Chesapeake Beach, Md. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Walker, who is wanted for murder, malicious wounding and robbery, is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe the duo was involved in three other Prince William County robberies before the holdup at the Denny's.
Since the investigation began, police said they have received over 100 tips and information about the case.
In partnership with the FBI, a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the assailants’ arrest and conviction.
Two armed men entered the restaurant in the early morning hours of the day after Christmas and demanded property from 23 customers and employees, Prince William County police said.
As the robbers entered the Denny’s, at 8201 Sudley Road northwest of the city of Manassas, one man brandished a handgun, police said. The second man was armed with a baton.
They ordered customers and employees to the ground and demanded their cell phones and wallets, then demanded money from the restaurant, police said.
As they left, the gunman shot the Rixeyville man, who was being cooperative and sitting on the ground, police said. He had been dining with other people. The Culpeper County resident was critically wounded but is expected to survive.
While they exited the restaurant, the men encountered a man who walked into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for them, police said. The baton-wielding man struck him in the head and the gunman then shot him. Both men fled on foot.
Yusuf Ozgur, 56, was picking up an order when he was shot, his family told NBC4 in Washington. Ozgur left behind two children, ages 10 and 16.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or online at www.pwcgov.org/policetip or your local police department.
Watch the Denny’s security camera video at https://youtu.be/KYSSsVv_DUo.
