UPDATE 6:39 A.M., MARCH 6: Caroline County investigators assisted by the Charles County Maryland Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service safely arrested Ricky Heinbaugh in La Plata, Maryland during the early morning hours of March 6, 2020. Heinbaugh is being held without bail in Charles County, Maryland while he awaits extradition to Caroline County.
Ricky A. Heinbaugh Jr., 27, is charged with domestic assault and battery, three counts of brandishing a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon.
The manhunt for Heinbaugh began Thursday morning following an incident in Caroline Pines subdivision, Maj. Scott Moser said. During the altercation, Moser said, Heinbaugh assaulted his girlfriend and fired a shot that struck a car.
No one was injured by the shot. At least three people had a gun pointed in their direction at the scene, authorities said.
Authorities said the elementary schools were locked down as a precaution, in part because students associated with the combatants attend the schools. The lockdown was later lifted.
Moser said the search for Heinbaugh was focused on the Woodford area of Fredericksburg Turnpike. A helicopter and numerous law-enforcement officers assisted in the search.
Heinbaugh is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on his neck.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Caroline Sheriff’s Office at 804/633-5400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 804/633-1133.
Heinbaugh is considered armed and dangerous, and residents are advised not to approach him. Heinbaugh’s criminal records includes convictions in Caroline of robbery, malicious wounding and assault and battery.
I received this message from Caroline County Alerts System late last night:
"S: Wanted Person Located
The wanted subject Ricky Heinbaugh has been located, and is in custody.
Reply with YES to confirm receipt."
Why does he have a gun? Jesus.
