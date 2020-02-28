An elderly couple has been tentatively identified as the victims of a house fire Wednesday night in the Orlean area.
Just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 26, fire and rescue crews and law enforcement responded to a fully-involved blaze at 8113 Dulins Ford Rd., northeast of Amissville. The residence is the home of Richard Lee Thompson, 88, and his wife, Natalie Thompson, 83, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
According to neighbors and families, the Thompsons were the only occupants of the house. The Thompsons were known as active members of the Fauquier Community Theatre community for many years, according to Fauquier Times. Richard Thompson was a retired U.S. Navy admiral.
Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a deceased female was recovered from the residence early Thursday morning. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursdsay, a second body was recovered.
The deceased are believed to be Mr. and Mrs. Thompson, however, their identity can only be confirmed through forensic examination by the medical examiner. This process will take time to complete thoroughly, the sheriff’s office stated.
Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue of Rixeyville was among the companies responding to the tragic fire. Fauquier County requested an engine, tanker and ambulance for the home that was fully involved with fire.
Little Fork’s engine was relocated to Somerset Drive to set up a fill site to refill tankers. The tanker, for a period of three hours, shuttled more than 7,000 gallons of water to the incident and its ambulance was placed on standby. Most of the local volunteers were back home by 3:30 a.m.
