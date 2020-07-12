The former Fauquier County deputy who claimed to have been knocked unconscious on the side of the road when he was struck in the head by a flying object faked the incident and has been criminally charged.
Jake Preston Dooley, 22, of Marshall has been relieved of his duties by Sheriff Bob Mosier after he reportedly provided false information to colleagues with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office about the Friday night attack.
The investigation started when a passerby found Dooley lying face-down at the intersection of Old Waterloo and Wilson roads, outside of Warrenton. Authorities responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. July 10.
According to a news release and video released later Friday night by Mosier, the deputy was knocked unconscious when he heard yelling from an approaching black SUV and then was hit in the head with something thrown by someone in the vehicle.
Initial reports were that Dooley had completed his shift, was driving home in his work vehicle and had stopped at the intersection to remove a traffic hazard from the road when the “unprovoked attack” occurred, Mosier said.
In the 24 hours since, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives thoroughly and vigorously investigated the allegation and determined the incident did not happen, according to a news release from Mosier on Saturday night.
Detective John B. Thorpe has charged Dooley with falsely summonsing law enforcement and obstruction of justice. The former deputy was released by a magistrate on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Dooley will be transported to a regional facility for a mental health evaluation, the sheriff said.
Mosier, who was clearly upset at the original belief that a deputy had been attacked, recognized the tremendous support the Sheriff’s Office received when the original report was made public.
“We recognize the support of our citizens, law enforcement family and partners, local government, news organizations and community corporate partners. Support in the form of messages, food, reward offerings and other things were overwhelming,” Mosier said Saturday night. “That support makes it even more difficult, but know your sheriff will do the right thing always.”
He added, “Sometimes bad things happen to good organizations. We truly regret that this happened, but find a tremendous amount of comfort in the knowledge that our community understands and supports law enforcement in Fauquier County.”
Mosier said a goal of his agency is to ensure its integrity is maintained through an internal system of objectivity, fairness, and justice, assured by intensive and impartial investigation and review.
“Because of our dedication to our profession and determination to find the truth, this matter has been resolved,” Mosier said.
