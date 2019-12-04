UPDATED 8:49 P.M.: Spotsylvania County investigators have identified 19-year-old Noah Waters as the victim of Wednesday’s fatal shooting. This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
Spotsylvania investigators are working to determine who shot and killed a 19-year-old county man Wednesday afternoon at a townhouse complex off Salem Church Road and why.
Noah Waters was found suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived at the area of 11600 Summerfield Court about 2:45 p.m. in response to a reported shooting.
Waters was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Scott said that investigators had initially been unable to identify the victim, but eventually were ablel to identify Waters and inform his next-of-kin.
Scott said deputies have identified several witnesses and detectives were questioning a person of interest. The investigation was expected to continue throughout the night.
Five schools in the general area were immediately placed on a modified lockdown due to police activity in the area, school officials said. The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, though a heavy police presence remained to assist parents and school administrators.
Scott said the investigation is still in its early stages and police hoped to release more information Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/582-5822 or 800/928-5822. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com or at spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.