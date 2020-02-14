A man shot by a Spotsylvania County deputy Thursday night had reached for a gun in his waistband after being caught up in a prostitution sting, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The 37-year-old Spotsylvania man, whose name was not released, underwent surgery at a local hospital following the shooting and is in critical condition, Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said.
Scott said the Sheriff's Office's Street Crimes Unit was conducting the sting at a hotel in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when the incident took place about 9 p.m. Thursday. During the sting operation, the shooting victim contacted a suspected prostitute and requested sexual services.
After the man entered the hotel room as had been arranged, authorities said, deputies entered the room and ordered the man to show his hands. Instead, he reached into his waistband, Scott said.
Scott said the man again failed to comply when he was ordered to show his hands, and a deputy shot him in the upper torso. Investigators spent hours at the scene collecting evidence, witness statements and body camera footage, Scott said.
The Sheriff's Office declined to name the deputy involved in the shooting, but said he is a 19-year veteran of the department. He is on administrative leave, which Scott said is Sheriff's Office policy.
Scott said the Sheriff's Office will not be answer additional questions at this stage of the investigation, but said the office "extends their prayers to all involved in the incident."
