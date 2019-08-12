Police have identified the man fatally shot in the Lee Hill area of Spotsylvania County on Monday night.
Authorities found James Michael Wallin, 18, of Spotsylvania deceased in front of a townhouse in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court. Wallin had been shot multiple times.
According to Maj. Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene Monday at 8:40 p.m. in response to a shooting call.
Moments after officers located Wallin, a second man believed to be associated with the same shooting arrived at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Skebo said that victim was transported to another area hospital. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the victim’s condition had been downgraded from critical to serious.
Skebo also said a vehicle possibly related to the shooting has been located.
Spotsylvania detectives continue to investigate the incident.