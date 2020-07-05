UPATE 11:08 A.M.: A Spotsylvania man has been charged in connection with a double slaying late Saturday in the county.
Daniel Huffman is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment, Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott. Scott said she was not immediately sure why malicious wounding charges were filed in the case of a double slaying.
The child endangerment charge stems from the fact that Huffman's 17-year-old son was with him at the time.
Huffman called 911 about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report the shooting, police said. He told police he was stabbed by one of the victims prior to the shooting.
Scott said Huffman, whose age was not immediately available, did have a non-life-threatening stab wound.
The two victims were in their car in the middle of Fox Run Drive when deputies responded to the 911 call. Both were deceased.
Their next-of-kin had not been notified as of Sunday morning, Scott said. Both victims have the same last name, but their relationship had not yet been established.
Scott said there was no immediate indication that the suspect and the victims knew each other, though all lived in that same general area. Police are investigating the possibility that the altercation stemmed from a road-rage incident.
ORIGINAL STORY: Spotsylvania detectives Sunday morning were still investigating a double slaying that occurred late Saturday in the county.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said a 911 call regarding a shooting in the area of Fox Run Drive came in at 10:15 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found two deceased males in the middle of the road.
Another male was quickly detained, Scott said, and police believe there is no danger to the public.
The sequence of events and the names of those involved were not immediately available. More information is expected in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
guns suck
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.