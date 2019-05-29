Spotsylvania authorities Wednesday night still had not released the names or causes of death of the two adults and a teenager found dead in a county residence Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said deputies went to a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Acres Drive about 9 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who had gone to check on the victims.
Police found a 39-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy dead in the home, which is off Summit Crossing Road not far from the Caroline County line.
Carey said the deaths are “suspicious,” but he declined to say how or when the victims died.
Other sources said that the man and the woman had recently had a baby together. That child and a toddler were found alive in the home Wednesday morning.
The children did not appear hurt, police said, but were taken to a hospital and were being treated for dehydration.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said she and other personnel were still at the scene Wednesday night and expected to be there for some time. She said investigators still had a lot of information to sift through and did not want to release too much information too soon.
Scott said she is hopeful that more information will be available on Thursday.
While police haven’t released the names, friends and family members of the victims were clearly well aware of the deaths. Numerous condolences were posted on the Facebook pages of the man, a former student at James Monroe High School. And an out-of-state relative of the woman reported that the family was shocked by the news but doing as well as could be expected under the circumstances.
The victims have been taken to the medical examiners office in Richmond for autopsies. No information was released about any possible suspect.