UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: All southbound lanes are closed for fire and clean up crews. Northbound is spilt in two with one lane north and one lane south. Traffic southbound is still backed up from Layhill to Enon. Northbound is getting by slowly with little delay.
Stafford authorities say a crash at the intersection of Layhill Rd. and U.S. 1 closed three of four lanes on the highway in the southern part of the county.
According to county officials, a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Route 1 when it ran off the road and struck several trees. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say about 100 gallons of fuel spilled in the crash, and it could take until 9 p.m. to clean up the wreck and clear the road.