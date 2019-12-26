A pair of suspects have been arrested in the Monday night shooting of a girl in Fredericksburg, police said.
The girl was shot by a pellet or BB gun, police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said Thursday. During the investigation police found BB and pellet guns in one of the suspect's apartments.
City police said the girl “was shot near the playground in the Wellington Woods Apartment Complex,” in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police learned of the shooting after the girl was taken to a local hospital.
Kirkpatrick said the girl was flown to a Richmond-area hospital for surgery and she is expected to “make a full recovery.” Police did not provide the girl’s age, identifying her only as a “juvenile female.”
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Kirkpatrick said city officers were joined in the investigation by K-9 officers from the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officers. The 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard was closed during the investigation.
Police said Terrell Christopher Carter, 18, of Fredericksburg, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and malicious wounding. Apollo Machail Jenkins, 19, also of Fredericksburg is charged with obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact to malicious wounding.
Carter has no criminal record in local jurisdictions. Jenkins pleaded guilty earlier this year to burglary and theft of a firearm, according to Spotsylvania County Circuit Court records.
Both teens are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
This article has been updated to include information about the type of weapon used in the shooting.
