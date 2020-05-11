The man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Fredericksburg has been identified as 60-year-old city resident Robert Thomas Lassinger.
Lassinger was a passenger in a convertible that crashed in the area of James Monroe High School about 4:48 p.m., city police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. Police said the convertible was traveling at a high rate of speed heading south on Germania Street when it crossed Fall Hill Avenue and struck a curb and a tree before going airborne. Lassinger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead of the scene.
The driver, a Fairfax woman, remained in critical condition Monday at Mary Washington Hospital. Police declined to give her name, age or connection to Lassinger.
A witness who was on the track at the high school at the time said she heard a loud noise before seeing the car high in the air and flipping over several times. She said she and another woman screamed while a man on the track ran over to help. He stopped short of the scene after seeing the victim's condition, she said.
The woman said it was like a "live showing of a terrible scene from a movie."
Police had the area closed off for several hours Sunday while the victims were tended to and the wreck was investigated.
