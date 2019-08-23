A Stafford County woman testified Friday that she was about to leave her home on May 23, 2017, when an incident took place that still haunts her.
The woman said she was about to enter her vehicle late that morning when she was grabbed from behind by a masked man. He placed a gun against her head, told her “don’t scream” and forced her back into her home in the 3000 block of Warrenton Road in southern Stafford.
During the next half hour or so, the intruder tied up her feet and hands and rummaged through her home. He took four or five guns from a safe in her bedroom and snatched a ring off her finger before finally leaving.
Mitchell O’Shea Wilson, 46, of Axton in Henry County, was arrested in June of this year and charged in the 2017 incident. Charges, including robbery, abduction and burglary, were sent to a Stafford grand jury following a preliminary hearing Friday in Stafford General District Court.
It remains unclear how investigators initially identified Wilson as a suspect. But Judge Bruce Strickland found probable cause to advance the charges to circuit court after hearing emotional testimony from the victim and testimony from a 33-time convicted felon who testified that a ring she pawned in Martinsville a day after the robbery was one she got from Wilson. The ring was determined to be the same one taken off the victim’s finger during the robbery.
The victim said she was on her way to a meeting at her child’s school when she was accosted by the masked man. He told her he had information from her husband’s ex-wife that there was money in the house.
The woman’s husband doesn’t have an ex-wife, but that didn’t stop the attack. She said the only time she defied the gunman’s orders was when he told her to lie on the bed. She refused, but was allowed to sit on the bed instead.
During the ordeal, the woman said she heard parts of three telephone conversations the robber had with an unknown woman, who asked him, “Did you find the money?”
The woman said she vividly remembers the robber’s voice, and recognized it instantly when she heard Wilson speak at an earlier hearing.
Orlena Hunt of Martinsville testified that she pawned the ring the next day at the request of Wilson, a friend of hers. She said she knew nothing about the Stafford incident and didn’t ask Wilson where he got the ring.
Hunt is charged in Stafford with a felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses. Her attorney was with her as she testified Friday and she said that in exchange for her testimony against Wilson, she has struck a deal with the prosecution to reduce her charge to a misdemeanor and receive no jail time.
There was also testimony Friday about a phone recovered in a home believed to be Wilson’s residence. Phone records show the phone was in the area of the victim’s home on the day of the robbery.
Wilson’s attorney, Michael McPheeters, argued Friday that prosecutor Ed Lustig had put on insufficient evidence to have the charges certified.