Two men were shot, one fatally, early Thursday at a Denny’s restaurant near Manassas, police say.
Two armed men entered the restaurant in the wee hours and demanded property from customers and employees, according to Prince William County police.
In partnership with the FBI, a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the assailants’ arrest and conviction, police said. Watch security camera video at youtu.be/KYSSsVv_DUo.
A 34-year-old man from Rixeyville in Culpeper County was critically wounded and remains hospitalized. He was treated for serious injuries, and is expected to survive, police said.
A Manassas man, who was working as a delivery driver for DoorDash, was killed. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, was picking up an order when he was shot, his family told NBC4 in Washington. Ozgur leaves behind two children, ages 10 and 16, the TV station reported.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher,” DoorDash said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime.”
As the robbers entered the Denny’s, at 8201 Sudley Road west of town, one man brandished a handgun, police said. The second man was armed with a baton.
They ordered customers and employees to the ground and demanded their cell phones and wallets, then demanded money from the business, police said.
As they left, the gunman shot the Rixeyville man, who was being cooperative and sitting on the ground, police said. He had been dining with other people.
The men encountered a man who walked into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for them as they exited, police said. The baton-wielding man struck him in the head and the gunman then shot him. Both men fled on foot.
Officers reached the scene at 2:25 a.m. and gave first aid to the victims until medics arrived and took them to area hospitals, police said.
Twenty-three people, including employees and patrons, were at the restaurant. The robbers did not take any money or property from the business, police said.
Police—including a K-9 and state troopers—searched for the suspects without luck.
Police described the suspects as in their late teens or early 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet in height, and weighing about 180 pounds. They were last seen wearing dark-colored or all-black clothing.
The pair has been linked to a string of armed robberies.
“They’ve escalated their level of violence,” said Prince William County Chief of Police Barry Barnard at a news conference Thursday.
“At this point, there is no sort of connection between the two victims, and at this point, we haven’t been able to determine any sort of connection between the victims and the suspects,” a Prince Willliam police spokesman said. “As of right now, we’re treating this as a random type of incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703/792-7000 or online at pwcgov.org/policetip.
