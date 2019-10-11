A 47-year-old Spotsylvania County man died after his motorcycle collided with a SUV on Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on northbound I-95 about a mile north of State Route 3, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to the investigating officer, Trooper M. Grooms, the motorcycle and a 2020 Nissan Rogue were both in the left lane when the motorcycle tried to pass the SUV. The SUV and motorcycle collided, throwing the man from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, later died at Mary Washington Hospital. His identity is being withheld while police attempt to notify relatives.

The driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old Midlothian resident, suffered no injuries, and remained on the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed.

