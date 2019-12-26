In the past five days, during which time traffic has clogged roads during the Christmas holiday, nine people died in car crashes across the state, the Virginia State Police said Thursday.
Between Saturday and Christmas day there were six crashes that resulted in the nine deaths. Half of the crashes happened on Christmas Eve. None of the crashes happened in the Fredericksburg area. Three people died in a Goochland County crash and another two in a Rockingham County crash.
“The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction-free at all times while behind the wheel,” State Police spokeswomen Corinne Geller said in a news release. “Year to date, preliminary data reports 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across Virginia. Alert and safe drivers can help keep this number from increasing within the final days of 2019.”
