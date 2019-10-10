A man wanted on a kidnapping charge in North Carolina was taken into custody Wednesday night in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Philip Ryan McClanahan, 26, was apprehended by Virginia State Police about 9:30 p.m. He was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail early Thursday and is being held without bond.
McClanahan eluded Fredericksburg police Wednesday morning after officers went to Old Mill Park on Caroline Street in the city to investigate a suspicious vehicle complaint. A caller reported a Honda Civic with North Carolina license plates was repeatedly moving from parking space to parking space.
Police asked McClanahan to get out of the vehicle after determining that he was wanted in Wake County, N.C. for an incident that took place Sept. 3. McClanahan instead drove away, striking an officer with his car door as he left, police said.
McClanahan is charged in Fredericksburg with assault on law enforcement by a motor vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing justice. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Two people, including a juvenile, were with McClanahan when he was arrested, police said, but it was not clear whether either were involved in his North Carolina troubles.
