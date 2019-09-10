A Spotsylvania County man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a fatal drug overdose that took place while he was wanted on unrelated charges, court records show.
Benjamin Chandice Normand, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, distributing illegal drugs and three counts of violating his probation on theft-related convictions in 2016 and 2017. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said the manslaughter and drug charges stem from a July 24 incident on Wheeler Road in the county that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Richard Ryan.
Carey said emergency workers went to a home that day and found the victim unresponsive. Carey said the ensuing investigation showed that the victim had purchased drugs from Normand about 30 minutes before his death.
Normand was already wanted at the time on arrest warrants issued about a month earlier in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. He has been accused of violating his probation on earlier convictions that include grand larceny and larceny with the intent to sell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.