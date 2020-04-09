A man wanted on a weapons charge in Maryland landed in a Stafford County jail Wednesday after an attempted check fraud, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the Bank of America in the Stafford Market Place shopping center in North Stafford shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo. An employee told deputies that a man tried to cash a check that had been reported stolen and altered from $1,500 to $11,000.
The employee said the man left the scene in a dark vehicle with several other people in it.
Deputies later found the vehicle near 40 Prosperity Lane.
Vicinanzo said the vehicle’s front passenger seat initially gave deputies false identification, but eventually admitted to being 26-year-old Eric Wilhoit.
Deputies determined Wilhoit gave the check to 18-year-old Stafford resident Jayshon Bates. Bates faces a charge of uttering a check, but was released from jail.
Deputies eventually learned that Wilhoit was wanted on a warrant from Prince George’s County, Md. Wilhoit faces a handgun possession charge from 2018.
He faces charges of forgery and providing false identification. He is incarcerated without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.