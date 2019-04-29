A Stafford County man who was already wanted on multiple offenses picked up a number of new charges after he allegedly tried to flee from deputies after providing false identification, authorities said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy J.A. Mangan was on patrol about 7 p.m. Sunday when he noticed a vehicle in a gravel area next to Anne E. Moncure Elementary School. A woman was driving, a man was in the passenger seat and three children were in the back seat.
Mangan approached the driver, a 26-year-old woman, and informed her that she was trespassing on school property. The deputy then requested identification from both adults after smelling marijuana in the vehicle. Vicinanzo said deputies later found marijuana.
According to Vicinanzo, the passenger first provided a Social Security number that belonged to a dead person, then later gave another Social Security number that belonged to a woman. He also gave a false name, Vicinanzo said.
Mangan and Sgt. L.A. Burgess finally asked the man to get out of the vehicle. He initially complied, but then tried to push past the deputies and run. He continued to resist as the deputies restrained the suspect; both deputies suffered minor injuries in the scuffle, Vicinanzo said.
Prentice Juggins was charged with assault on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, identity fraud, giving false identification to law enforcement, possession of marijuana and trespassing.
He was also served a number of outstanding warrants that included domestic assault, attempted breaking and entering, failure to appear in court and several probation violations. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
The woman in the car was charged with driving on a suspended license.