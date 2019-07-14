A 21-year-old Warrenton man was killed Saturday after he crashed into a tree on Poplar Road in Stafford County and overturned several times, according to Virginia State Police.
Kyle A. Roche died at the scene, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The investigation by Trooper A. Hansen showed that Roche was driving north on Poplar Road near Tacketts Mill Road at 1:09 p.m. when his 2011 Toyota Corolla crested a hill, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact with the tree caused the Toyota to overturn and strike a 1994 Chevrolet truck that was also heading north.
Geller said Roche was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. The driver of the truck, a U.S. Postal vehicle, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.
That area of Poplar was closed for several hours as police and rescue workers tended to the victims and investigated the crash. Geller said the investigation is ongoing.