A Warrenton man faces multiple criminal charges following a reported police pursuit early last Friday morning.
At 3:37 a.m. on Oct. 11, Fauquier County Sheriff’s office Deputy Chris Moline was patrolling Lee Highway near Vint Hill Road when a motorcycle entered radar at 91 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, however, the motorcycle rider disregarded signals to stop and a pursuit was initiated, the release stated. The pursuit continued south on U.S. Route 29/Lee Highway into the town of Warrenton. The motorcycle traveled through several town streets at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly and disregarding traffic signals, according to the release.
The pursuit came to an end at the intersection of West Shirley Avenue and Culpeper Street when the motorcycle struck a sheriff’s office cruiser and crashed. The driver was taken into custody and identified as John Waldridge Smith Jr., 44. Smith was not injured.
He has been charged with reckless driving by speed, reckless driving general, felony eluding, disregarding a traffic signal, no motorcycle endorsement and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance-oxycodone/fentanyl. Smith was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
