A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm during a dispute with four men Sunday in the Partlow area.
In a video that was spreading fast on social media Monday, the man is seen pointing a rifle toward four African American males who had ridden their motorcycles to the Whelan Way area. The man, who is white, repeatedly insisted that the other men were on a private road while the victims claimed there was no such posting.
During the video, which lasts a little under five minutes, the suspect assumed a left-handed shooting position and had the gun pointed toward the other men the entire time. The men repeatedly complained about the gun, saying they were posing no threat to the man and suggested that the gunman had racist motives.
"You've been waiting all day to shoot some black people, right?" one of the victims said. "You could have just asked us to leave."
One victim claimed to be a federal officer and said he and others had lived in the area at one point.
The gunman made no references to race during the taped part of the confrontation, though he did use an expletive to refer to the men at one point.
A Spotsylvania deputy eventually responded to the scene and no one was injured.
Dennis Berry, 45, was charged with five counts of brandishing a firearm and was released on his own recognizance, according to the Sheriff's Office. Brandishing is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
