Police across the country will step up their DWI enforcement this weekend as part of “Saturation Saturday.”
The increased focus on impaired driving is a Mothers Against Drunk Driving program running in conjunction with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over law enforcement campaign.
This is the first year MADD is running the campaign nationally, MADD spokeswoman Kristin Davis said in a news release. Law enforcement agencies in 20 states are participating in the program.
One agency in Virginia will take part in the enhanced coverage aimed at drunken drivers: the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies in Stafford will conduct a variety of efforts to catch impaired drivers, “whether it is conducting a sobriety checkpoint, saturation patrol or simply adding on one or two officers to the shift that evening to focus on DWI enforcement,” Davis said.
Stafford’s deputies will actually get a jump on Saturday’s enforcement efforts.
On Friday, after a 3:30 p.m. MADD presentation at the sheriff’s office, deputies will head out for a checking detail.
MADD states that while drug-impaired and distracted driving “are a growing concern, drunk driving remains the No. 1 killer on our roads, and the numbers are going the wrong way.”
The group said drunken driving-related deaths have increased by 9 percent since 2014, with more than 2,300 people dying in alcohol-related crashes on Virginia roads in the past decade.